Plateau Killings: Northern Reps Call For Thorough Probe, Prosecution of Culprits

The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives has called for thorough probe of the killings in Plateau State on Christmas Eve by assailants that attacked communities killing over 150 persons.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Caucus, Alhassan Ado Doguwa on Wednesday night.

The caucus condemned the killings saying that only a thorough fact-finding mission with a commitment to punishing all those that played direct or indirect roles in the massacre would lead to a lasting peace in Plateau.

It added that Plateau has now become notorious for attacks and reprisals, especially among farming communities and the pastoralists.

The statement reads, “The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives received the news of the gruesome and barbaric murder of citizens in 23 villages across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau state on Christmas Day eve with a broken heart.

“First, we will like to commiserate with the Government and good people of Plateau state and also in the same breath condemn the killings as most barbaric, senseless and vicious acts that should not find its place in our society.

“These barbaric acts should not and has never been a representation of what the northern part of this country is known for. We are known for being accommodating and respecter of individual differences along religious, cultural, ethnic and socio-economic spectra and as such these incident is devoid of reason, indefensible and a reproach on our humanity.

“From media reportage putting the figure of the casualties in the coordinated attacks to over 150 and the outrage that have since trailed it, we join the rest of Nigerians to demand for a thorough and well intentioned fact finding on the direct and remote cause(s) of these senseless killings that have put our region in the bad light of national discuss again.

“We call on governments at both state and federal level and all security agencies to ensure justice is served in this matter by bringing all the perpetrators to book and finding lasting solution to these recurring criminality in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

“We also call on the governments and good spirited organisations and individuals to come to the aid of all those injured and displaced in this attack. In our capacity as lawmakers, we will play our parts with vigour to support institutions and individuals in their roles to ensuring lasting peace in our region”.