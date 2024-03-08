Banditry attacks on Katsina unbearable – Rep. Tafoki

The member representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, has decried that unrelenting banditry attacks on his constituents were becoming unbearable. Speaking with our…

The member representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, has decried that unrelenting banditry attacks on his constituents were becoming unbearable.

Speaking with our reporter on the telephone, Tafoki described the insecurity in his constituency as alarming, adding that attacks in Kankara and parts of Faskari local government areas of Katsina State were escalating.

“I am deeply disturbed by the relentless attacks by bandits in our communities. The situation has become unbearable,” Tafoki said.

He lamented the loss of lives, destruction of property and displacement of residents as a result of the frequent attacks, emphasising the profound impact on the affected population.

“The fear and anxiety among the people are palpable. Many no longer feel safe in their own homes, with men often chosen to sleep elsewhere and women and children seeking refuge in neighbouring towns,” he added.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Katsina State Governor Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda in addressing the crisis, Tafoki urged all stakeholders, including national security agencies, to prioritise the safety of Nigerians.

Earlier, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki moved a motion under matters of urgent public importance before the house, where he stressed the urgent need to address the mass killings and kidnapping, citing sections 33 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, which guarantee the right to life and freedom of movement.

He cited various examples of recent attacks in the constituency, including that of the wedding guests, in which he said the kidnappers demanded more than N200 million as ransom.