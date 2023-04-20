Mob kills tricycle rider who stabs passenger to death in Bayelsa over N50

A yet-to-be-identified tricycle rider yesterday stabbed a passenger to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, during a disagreement over transport fare. An eyewitness said trouble…

A yet-to-be-identified tricycle rider yesterday stabbed a passenger to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, during a disagreement over transport fare.

An eyewitness said trouble began when the passenger who boarded the tricycle from Tombia junction in Yenagoa Septex gave the rider N100 but he insisted on N150 as the transport fare.

He said as the passenger tried to walk away, the tricycle rider stabbed him to death with a dagger.

This created tension in the area as angry residents mobilised and stoned the killer rider to death and attacked any tricycle rider in sight.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the command deployed riot policemen in the area to restore normalcy “over the unfortunate murder of a community youth by a tricycle rider.”

He added, “The youth was allegedly stabbed to death by the tricycle rider over a minor disagreement.

“The command condemns the action of the tricycle rider, who was also lynched to death by irate youths, and appeals to members of the community to be calm.”