B/Haram kills 3 in Adamawa village

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a community in Adamawa State, killing three persons and destroying property.

Residents of Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area reported that a group of armed men riding on motorcycles attacked the village in the early hours of Monday, firing guns as they looted drugs and foodstuff shops. A vigilante said four civilians died in the attack, adding that one of the attackers also lost his life during exchange of fire with some vigilantes but his corpse was taken away by members of his gang. Suspected Boko Haram insurgents had launched an attack on Dabna in July 2021 in which several people died. A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, Sulaiman Nguroje condemned the attack, indicating that a team of policemen had been dispatched to the area.

“The CP warns that attacks on innocent souls would no longer be tolerated under whatsoever guise as the command holds the lives of citizens sacrosanct and such unwarranted attitude would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws”, the statement read.