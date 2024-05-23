✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Azura Power launches 20kW solar system to commemorate Children’s Day

Azura Power West Africa will on Monday, May 27 unveil a 20 kW solar system at the  Knosk Charity School in Kuje. The fundamental purpose…

    By Al-Mustapha Mustapha

Azura Power West Africa will on Monday, May 27 unveil a 20 kW solar system at the  Knosk Charity School in Kuje.

The fundamental purpose of the launch is to commemorate the Children’s Day celebration and give the pupils and students hope as future leaders of the country.

In a statement, the head of Corporate Affairs Azura Power, Murtala Bello, said the donation is part of the company’s yearly Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said Azura has donated solar systems to orphanages and colleges in the FCT, and other institutions in states across the country.

“May Day is Monday 27th, it is a special day for the children in Nigeria, our team, therefore, wants to seize the celebration of the children and colleges to contribute its quota to promote education and learning in Nigeria.

 

