Azman suspends operations, sends staff on compulsory leave

Azman Air has suspended its operation indefinitely as a result of shortage of aircraft. This was announced in a memo, signed by Magaji Misau, its…

Azman Air has suspended its operation indefinitely as a result of shortage of aircraft.

This was announced in a memo, signed by Magaji Misau, its Human Resource Manager.

In the memo titled: ‘Placement of Leave Without Pay,” the airline asked all of staff to proceed on leave with an exception of an under listed eight names.

The letter read: “As you are aware, our domestic operations has been put on hold for a while due to the conveyance of our aircraft for C-checks and the MROs has given a longer time of completion.

NCAA grounds Max Air’s B737 plane, probes adulterated fuel

Don’t panic, Max Air Tells Customers who booked airline ahead suspension

“In view of the above, the management directed to write and communicate its decision that all staff have been placed on leave without pay with effect from August 1, 2023.

“Finally, you should be rest assured that you will be recalled to duty as soon as everything is put in place.”

Those exempted from the compulsory leave were Engr. Nuraddeen Aliyu; Engr. Zakaria Al-Najjar; Engr. Peter Abraham; Engr. Aliyu Suleiman Gambo; Engr. Thomas Foloronso; Usman Muhammad Sabo; Sabiu Sabo and Magaji Mohammed Misau.

Last year, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) suspended Azman Air over its failure to renew its Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The airline’s AOC expired in the first quarter of 2022.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...