Davido assures Chioma on birthday says, ‘It is a forever thing’

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has assured his partner, Chioma, that their relationship will last forever in a birthday message he…

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has assured his partner, Chioma, that their relationship will last forever in a birthday message he wrote for her.

In the message posted on his verified Instagram page, Davido who had released a song, ‘Assurance’ in 2019, reinstated the fact that he would always be with Chioma whom he described as his ‘right hand’.

Posting a picture with his sweetheart via his verified Instagram page, Davido wrote in the caption section, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”(sic)

Davido promises unforgettable experience at Timeless Concert

Davido: What Dangote tells me about money

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Davido and Chioma attended Babcock University, Nigeria, where the singer pursued a degree in music while his lover was a student of Economics. Although they met in 2013, the two were just friends until 2015 when they officially started dating low-key.

They later had a kid together, Ifeanyi, on October 20, 2019, in London, United Kingdom. Sadly the lovers lost their child three years later as reports have stated that the toddler drowned in a swimming pool in his father’s house.

Moreso, Chioma Avril Rowland is a chef, model, online content creator, and business lady. The young lady from Owerri, Imo State is fondly referred to as Chef Chi due to her culinary skills.