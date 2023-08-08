Niger Junta names AfDB Manager prime minister

The junta in Niger Republic has named Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, who currently serves as the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Country Manager for Chad as…

The junta in Niger Republic has named Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, who currently serves as the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Country Manager for Chad as Prime Minister.

The country’s new prime minister formerly served as economy and finance minister.

A spokesman for the military junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani made the announcement on television late Monday.

Zeine, 58, served as finance minister under Mamadou Tandja, who led the country from 1999 to 2010 after its return to civilian rule.

Leave Niger alone, address refugees’ plight – Nigerians in Niger tell ECOWAS

NIGERIA DAILY: How To Survive in Abuja

Zeine, who previously served at AFDB country manager in Ivory Coast and Gabon, is expected to lead consultations for the formation of a new government.

Recall that on July 26, 2023, the military toppled the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum and suspended constitution order.

An ultimatum from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to the coup plotters to reinstate Bazoum expired few days ago.

The regional body is to hold another emergency summit on Thursday in Nigeria to address the political crisis in Niger after the military leaders ignored its ultimatum to cede power.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...