UN completely paralyzed when it comes to Israel – Palestinian ambassador

Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawes, has said the United Nations is completely paralysed on matters that concern Israel. Shawes who stated this on Thursday…

Shawes who stated this on Thursday during a interview with ARISE TV also called on Israel to respect the provision of International Law as no country is above the law.

He said Israel is treating itself as a state above international law, noting that International Law must be applicable to everyone.

According to him, International Law might be applicable to African countries, and Asian countries anywhere, and this is because of the wide immunity that Western countries have on top of them.

He said, “Anyone that’s watching what’s happening in Gaza will be completely assured that they’re targeting the civilian people; they are trying to wipe out the extended families. We are also facing Israeli propaganda. Just a few days ago, there was a fake report that a Palestinian freedom fighter was slaughtering the Israeli people. But could they give us just one video about the slaughtering? Just one video and not more than that. The social media is full of videos of violence against Palestinian people but not a single video against Israeli people. Israel is conducting a war crime.

“And also, there is the issue of the United Nations. I was there in the United Nations. I worked for eight years and I can assure you that the Security Council was there, whose main responsibility it is to maintain peace around the world. It was completely paralyzed when it comes to Israel and completely neutral when it comes to the Israeli act against the Palestinian people.

“This is because of the American veto and its power in the Security Council, so that international law is a very important tool and it can be applied for everyone except Israel and this is a profit regarding the chemical weapons. Yes, this is something completely proved by white philosophy.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has said Israel is not at war with Palestine but rather with Hamas and would do everything to wipe out the group.

Freeman asked the international community to support the push for Israeli government to wipe out Hamas from the face of the earth.

