Aviation unions’ strike: Police take over protest ground at Lagos Airport 

Security operatives have taken over the venue of the protest by aviation unions who commenced a two-day warning strike on Monday.

The protest ground near the Murtala Muhammad Airport (MMA) General Aviation Terminal (domestic terminals) in Lagos was barricaded on Monday thereby grounding vehicular movement on Airport road while passengers had to trek to the airport.

The unions comprising the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Employees (NAAPE) are demanding the implementation of the conditions of service for workers of the aviation agencies.

They have vowed to totally shut down the aviation sector if their demands were not met.

Members of the unions who protested across major airports in Nigeria on Monday had vowed to resume on Tuesday.

But when our correspondent arrived at the domestic terminal, none of the protesting union members was on the ground while the protest ground had been taken over by security agencies.

Our correspondent counted no fewer than six police vehicles including officers deployed from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit under the police command.

The unions are currently embarking on procession towards the international wing of the airport.

General Secretary of ATSSSAN, Comrade Frances Akinjole told Daily Trust that they moved from GAT to embark on procession to the International Wing.

Our correspondent observed that there was heavy traffic between the domestic and international wings. The gridlock had almost extended to MMA2 along the airport road when our correspondent checked.