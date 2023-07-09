Aviation industry in mess — Ex-FAAN boss

A former General Manager (GM) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Alhaji Abubakar Bibi, yesterday said that aviation agencies have no business…

A former General Manager (GM) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Alhaji Abubakar Bibi, yesterday said that aviation agencies have no business in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said relocating them from Lagos which used to be their headquarters by the immediate former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, was a misnomer, noting that the chief executives of the agencies were expected to remain in Lagos where the largest chunk of aviation revenue was generated.

He noted that, “From my own personal opinion, I don’t think FAAN has any business to do in Abuja as headquarters because this (Lagos) is where the largest chunk of the revenue comes from. Why will you relocate them to Abuja? What for?”

It would be recalled that Sirika directed all the agencies to relocate their headquarters to Abuja in 2020.

Bibi, who spoke in a chat with Daily Trust, therefore, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to right the wrong in the industry by appointing a competent person as minister.

