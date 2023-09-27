Bandits gun down villager, abduct one in Kaduna

Suspected bandits have gunned down a villager and injured three others in Kwankwami village, Gadar Gayan in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. It…

Suspected bandits have gunned down a villager and injured three others in Kwankwami village, Gadar Gayan in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 8pm on Tuesday when the bandits stormed the area, shooting sporadically to scare residents.

Daily Trust gathered that the attackers also kidnapped one other person and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The victim’s relative, Malam Mori Gadan Gayan, identified the deceased as Mukailu.

“They came around 8:07 pm and attacked the community. Mukailu was killed, while three other people sustained injuries, and one person was kidnapped,” he said.

Gayan said the attack was the second on the community, and the first time a person was killed,

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mansir Hassan, promised to get details about the attack and call our reporter back but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

