AU Suspends Niger Over Military Coup

The African Union has suspended the Republic of Niger over the military coup staged on July 26 that toppled the democratic government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

AU said the suspension will last until civilian rule in the country is reinstated and would assess the implications of any armed intervention in the troubled West African country.

In a communique issued on Tuesday, the bloc noted, “The AU decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular, the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger from all activities of the AU and its Organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.

“The AU in this regard, calls upon all Member States of the AU and the international community including bilateral and multilateral partners, at large to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger.”

Meanwhile the Peace and Security Council said, “[It] requests the AU Commission to undertake an assessment of the economic, social and security implications of deploying a standby force in Niger and report back to Council.”

The Commission also lauded the efforts of the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“The AU commends the efforts of ECOWAS under the leadership of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and calls on AU Member States to fully implement the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and endorsed by the PSC and requests the Commission, in consultation with ECOWAS, to regularly inform the Council on the progress being made on the implementation of the imposed sanctions,” it said.

The AU last week held a meeting on the crisis against a backdrop of divergent views within the bloc over any military intervention.

