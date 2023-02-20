Attempts to deny Obi presidency if he wins will spell doom for Nigeria – Ohanaeze

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to succumb to the antics…

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to succumb to the antics of some political class who are reportedly plotting to subvert the choice of Nigerians during the Saturday’s polls.

The group further warned that on no account should nobody deny the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi his right if elected, noting that attempts to subvert the will of Nigerians would spell doom for the country.

The Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who said these in a statement on Monday, appealed to northerners to join hands with other regions in voting Obi. He noted that Obi’s presidency would end corruption, executive stealing and insecurity ravaging the nation. Isiguzoro urged Nigerians to vote and protect their votes.

He said, “Nigerians should vote and protect their votes across the country, we must end up the era of corruption, executive stealing, and insecurity.

“This is the battle for the survival of the soul of Nigeria, and Nigerians must ensure that they hold President Buhari and INEC not to succumb to the pressures of the corrupt political elites uniting across party lines to fight for their political survival. “And nobody should deny Mr. Peter Obi the Presidency if he wins, because attempts to subvert the will of Nigerians will spell doom for the country.” Isiguzoro, however, appealed to northerners to vote en masse for Obi, saying he has the capacity to salvage the myriad of problems facing the region and Nigeria at large. “The North should know that it’s only Peter Obi will salvage the myriad of problems in the North and resuscitate the dwindling fortunes of the North.

“We therefore appeal to Nigerians to unite together for the greater future of the country by voting for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as the President on 25th February 2023,” he added.