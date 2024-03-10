Attacks on schools will worsen out-of-school menace – Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has warned that attacks on educational institutions would be more devastating for Nigeria. Obi, in…

Obi, in a statement by his spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, was reacting to the recent abduction of over 200 pupils in Kaduna State.

He noted that the country was already battling with the menace of out-of-school children, resulting from the closure of schools due to insecurity.

He said further attacks on schools would aggravate the numbers, drive more children into the streets and worsen the insecurity in the country.

Obi said Nigerian children must be allowed to learn in a secure and safe environment.

He urged the safe release of the students.

“I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges,” he said.