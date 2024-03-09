✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Abducted students: Story on hiring of private negotiator false, mischievous – Kaduna Gov’t

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna

The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to an outright mischievous and false report in the Punch Newspaper of 9th March 2024, stating that the Kaduna State Government has hired a private negotiator to facilitate the safe return of schoolchildren abducted in Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

The state government in a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani, said it did not hire any private negotiator or contemplating making such a move.

“The hiring of a private negotiator only exists in the fertile imagination of the Punch Newspaper reporter. The Kaduna State Government has a clear policy on non-negotiation with terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

“We urge members of the press to be cautious in the way they craft and publicise their stories on security in order not to jeopardize the efforts of government and security agencies in degrading criminal elements laying siege to our communities.

 

“If the Punch Newspaper had made efforts to contact the Kaduna State Government, they would have gotten the correct information. The Press are our partners in progress. Our doors are always open.”

