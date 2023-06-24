Paris Summit: Why Tinubu was initially Omitted Among Pictures of Presidents I posted – Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has stated the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not included in the first set of…

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), has stated the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not included in the first set of pictures of the Paris Global Financial summit which she posted on social media.

The former finance minister had come under fire after posting pictures of herself with some presidents.

The photographs showed how she was interacting with the Presidents of Brazil, Senegal, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

Subsidy: Why I overruled Dele Alake, Wale Edun in my inaugural speech – Tinubu

Tinubu shifts return trip to Nigeria, heads for London

“More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact,” she captioned one of the tweets where she omitted Tinubu.

At a panel in the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris addressing the issue of the role of trade and trade policy in fighting climate change, poverty and inequality. With @Lagarde @MathiasCormann @LaurenceTubiana @IFADPresident @rajshah Sultan Al Jaber @DrTedros… pic.twitter.com/G21YN6cnRp — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 23, 2023

More images from the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris. With HE President @LulaOficial HE President @Macky_Sall HE President @CyrilRamaphosa and HE President @HHichilema #NewGlobalFinancingPact pic.twitter.com/xAavY01yxd — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 23, 2023

Following the display of photos that omitted President Tinubu, aggrieved Nigerians took to the comment section to criticise Okonjo-Iweala.

They said her actions diminished the importance of Tinubu’s attendance at the meeting.

Amid the criticisms, she uploaded photographs where she appeared with President Tinubu and other set of leaders at the summit.

“More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu,“ she wrote alongside the pictures.

More images from the Paris Summit #NewGlobalFinancingPact. With HE President Ali Bongo @PresidentABO, HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT, HE President @WilliamsRuto and African Business moguls @Mo_IbrahimFdn @TonyOElumelu pic.twitter.com/TIRWCzgB7E — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) June 24, 2023

But the criticisms kept pouring in.

Apparently to douse the tension, Okonjo-Iweala posted a tweet where she explained reason for the initial omission.

“Nigerians please relax! Re Paris, Interesting attacks from both sides. Sadly shows the depth of polarization in our society. I post photos in the order received by accompanying staff or colleagues. Reading more into it is unwarranted. Let’s unite to build our country not attack!,” she wrote.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...