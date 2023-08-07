Atiku’s aide begs Tinubu to intervene in Bawa’s detention

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the case…

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the case of Abdulrasheed Bawa, suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Bawa on June 14, hours after his suspension by the President.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in a statement announcing Bawa’s suspension, cited “weighty allegations of abuse of office leveled against him” as the reason for the President’s decision.

Since his arrest, the secret police have kept mum on the specific offences for which Bawa was arrested, the level of investigation and whether charges would be filed against him in court.

A statement by the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, shortly after Bawa’s suspension on June 14, said the embattled EFCC chair arrived at the facility of the DSS in response to an invitation.

“The Department of State Services has invited Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him,” the DSS spokesman had said.

Bwala, in a tweet on Sunday, said Bawa should be released because he didn’t attempt to overthrow the government.

He raised concerns about the pattern of arresting, detaining and humiliating the anti-graft boss.

“I appeal to Mr President to intervene in the case involving Abdulrasheed Bwala, the EFCC Chair. Whatever he is being investigated (for), I believe none involves an attempt to overthrow the government.

“This pattern of arresting, detaining and humiliating Anti-graft boss whilst the suspects become ministers and lawmakers will eventually kill the very institution of the EFCC,” he tweeted

