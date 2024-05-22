✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

ASUU protests poor working conditions, threatens strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Gombe State University (GSU), over their demands to the federal government…

ASUU strike
    By Haruna G. Yaya (Gombe), Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Tuesday staged a peaceful protest at the Gombe State University (GSU), over their demands to the federal government lingering for 15 years. 

Addressing newsmen, ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Professor Namo Aku Timothy, said they were protesting against the non-payment of their Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), three months withheld salaries, lack of payment of promotion arrears and total rejection of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS). 

He said the union has reached an agreement with the government after negotiation and has been signing several Memorandum of Actions (MoAs) since 2009, but the government failed to fulfil its part.

The zonal coordinator added that the union is open to negotiation and dialogue to resolve the differences and find amicable solutions within two weeks. 

“However, if the government fails to urgently and reasonably address these issues, the union shall be forced to take decisions with unpleasant consequences,” he warned.

Muhammad Muhammad Inti, the vice chairperson of ASUU at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, during a protest yesterday warned the federal government to fulfil the demands earlier agreed upon or face another strike action. 

 

