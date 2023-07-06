Asake was once my dancer

Nigerian singer, Toyyib Elias also known as Skibii, has revealed his relationship with his colleague and rave-of-the-moment artiste, Asake. Skibii while taking a trip down…

Nigerian singer, Toyyib Elias also known as Skibii, has revealed his relationship with his colleague and rave-of-the-moment artiste, Asake. Skibii while taking a trip down memory lane mentioned that Asake at point was living with him and followed him to shows.

He further stated during an interview in a podcast with Nigerian-British music enthusiast, Adesope Live, that Asake being a good dancer once danced for him at show before stardom.

He said, “I was discussing with someone the other day, he was saying ‘Asake just blew up now, he just entered the star mode. Asake used to travel with me to shows. Asake used to stay with me, travel with me to shows and all that. When this guy blew like this, he just entered… I was like, una never see anything, the Asake wey me I know, una never see anything.”(sic)

While speaking about his journey to fame, Skibii noted that he comes from a strong Islamic background as his father is an Imam. He noted that at the early stage of his career his father was against his choice of doing music.

“My dad did not want me to do music. My father is an Imam. My father is very religious. He did not want me to go into music but my mother always supported me. When I was in the house, I watched the likes of D’banj, Tuface, PSquare; and when I see them, I used to focus a lot.

“My mother would say in Yoruba, ‘one day my child would also be on the TV. It is amazing that, now, I know these people, they have my number, we talk and they dance to my music. They love my music and have told me how much they love my vibe. Often, it takes me back to that time I used to watch them.”

Further speaking on his career, the singer said, “ Many people may forget but I started my career with that. They said that I faked my death. At that time, I had an issue where I blacked out… but I don’t care what people say any more. I am good.”

