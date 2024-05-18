✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Asake, Ayra Star, Seyi Vibes nominated for 2024 BET awards

Nigerian music stars Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, and Seyi Vibez have been nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.  Leading the pack, Ayra…

Nigerian music stars Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, and Seyi Vibez have been nominated for the 2024 BET Awards. 

Leading the pack, Ayra Starr received three nominations: Best New Artist, Best African Act, and Best HER for her single ‘Comma’. Burna Boy secured two nominations for Best R&B/Pop Act and Best Hip Hop Act.

Tems also garnered two nominations, for Best Video Director and Best Gospel/Inspirational Song for ‘Me & U’. Davido and Lojay were nominated for the Viewers Choice Award, thanks to their feature on Chris Brown’s ‘Sensational’. 

Asake is up for Best International Act, while Seyi Vibez is nominated for Viewers Choice Best International New Act.

 

