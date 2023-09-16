As 13th Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar celebrates 20 years on throne

All roads, today, lead to the ancient town of Bida in Niger State. The event is the grand finale organized to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the accession of a charismatic gentleman to the throne of the number one citizen in Bida; the most cosmopolitan of all the Nupe-speaking emirates in Nigeria. In spite of his military background, he is seen by many as singularly easy-going and diplomatic. On September 11, 2003, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, succeeded late Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Sanda Ndayako as the 13th Etsu Nupe.

The week-long programme of activities began on Monday September 11, 2023 with a radio documentary on the life of Etsu Yahaya Abubakar and a visit to the Federal Medical Center and other medical facilities in Bida. Activities continued on Tuesday through Friday 15, 2023 with the sharing of Zakat to deserving beneficiaries, distribution of start-up packs to women entrepreneurs, medical outreach programme which saw a mammoth crowd that nearly overwhelmed the organizers, a special anniversary prayer offered during yesterday’s Jumu’at service, and a novelty football match.

Today’s main event is the launching of the almost 900-page book “Perspectives on the History of Bida Emirate, from 1500 -2023”. This would be closely followed by the conferment of traditional titles on some distinguished personalities within and outside of Bida emirate. Published by Safari Books, the book is chronologically divided into four sections and consists of 22 thematic chapters written by academics that include a dozen professors drawn from various universities and institutions in Nigeria and abroad. Among authors of the 22 chapters are two renowned media gurus; Malam Mohammed Haruna (Yakudu), and Malam Mahmud Jega.

An intriguing aspect of the book is the story of how late Etsu Abubakar resisted British colonization of the political integrity of his community, Bida Emirate. This attention-grabbing book also recounts how, 43 years ago, the Bida Agricultural Development Project (BADP) Revolutionized farming in Bida Emirate. The book is a must-read for fourth Republic politicians who want to know how late Alhaji Aliyu Makama Bida became an indispensable factor in the politics of the ruling National Peoples Congress (NPC) in the First Republic. The publication is a reliable guide for today’s opposition politicians who desire to know how late Abubakar Dzukogi and Hajiya Gambo Sawaba individually suffered persecutions to put the ruling NPC in Bida Emirate under pressure.

In March 2007, I was commissioned by the Arewa House to present a paper on “Arabic Literary Traditions and Arabic Manuscript Heritage in Nupe land” at a conference jointly sponsored by the ABU Zaria and the United States Embassy in Nigeria. After all the presentations, Prof Murray Last requested me to re-chant two of the Nupe Ajami poems outlined in my paper, which I guessed, excited Sardauna Nupe and ACG of Customs (Retired), Alhaji Ibrahim Y. Etsu who represented Etsu Nupe Yahaya at the event. Murray Last was the first to research into and earn a PhD degree on Sokoto Caliphate from the University of Ibadan in 1964. Till today, he remains the foremost scholar and authority on Sokoto Caliphate.

Soon after the Arewa House conference in Kaduna, Sardauna Nupe called and told me His Highness (HH) was pleased with my presentation on Nupe Ajami manuscript heritage and would like to see me when next he was in Abuja. When I met and had discussions with HH at the Command Guest House in Abuja, it was obvious he is one royal father who is ever-ready to unequivocally express his love and commitment for anything Nupe, more so when it has something to do with Islam.

Once, I was seated in front of HH Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar. His mobile phone rang and when he picked it up, I heard him asked the caller, “Who is on the line?” When he dropped the phone. I curiously asked, “Bagadozhi! You pick up every call including those from strange numbers?” He said, “Yes”, and continued, “We are here to serve and help our people.” My mind whispered to me, saying “Ndagi, this is one big difference between our royal fathers and politicians.” The only time politicians think it’s important to answer people’s calls is during campaigns. Indeed, that’s the ludicrous mentality of politicians, from ward councilor, LG chairman up to the top! Since the mind does not speak, HH didn’t know of the musings on my mind.

Etsu Nupe Yahaya has a fascinating sense of humour. After inaugurating the Bida History Book Project Committee with Alhaji Abdullahi B. Yawa (Galadiman Makaranta Nupe) as its chairman while Alhaji Kasimu N. Yawa (Baraden Yaki Nupe) and myself were to serve as members, Bagadozhi asked Galadiman Makaranta and Barade to suggest a traditional title he would confer on me. Before they could respond, I swiftly interjected and said, “HH Etsu Agaie Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu has already conferred a title on me.” Etsu Yahaya asked, “What’s the title?” I said I’m the Imam of the Etsu Nuhu mosque in Agaie even though my younger brother holds brief for me in my absence. Etsu Nupe Yahaya said in a lighter mood, “How can you be in Abuja and claim to be an Imam in Agaie? If you want to be an Imam in Agaie, go to Agaie” We all grinned at HH’s cheerful remarks.

Etsu Nupe Yahaya’s obligation towards honouring invitations is unequalled. At home in Bida, and outside of home in Abuja, Sokoto, Kano, Ife, Lagos, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Benin, Sokoto, Auchi, Keffi, Otukpo, Uyo, Nsukka, and Ilorin; he is there in person to share in the joy of his colleagues. Whether it’s a school, social or government function, Etsu Yahaya is always prepared to play the role of a royal father. The only occasion which Etsu Yahaya never honoured its invitation was the one to which he was never invited.

This piece would be deemed ‘inconclusive’ if I don’t pay compliments to the man who, with the support of Alhaji Baba Abdurahman (Mabudi Etsu Nupe) and Alhaji Bala Abubakar (Sadauki Nupe), keeps Etsu Yahaya’s flag of selfless service flying 24/7. He is Alhaji Abdul-Malik Usman, Rani Nupe; the loyal, dedicated, energetic, and dynamic Secretary to the Bida Emirate Council. Unless I want the gate-keepers to shut the door at me when next I go to the palace, I must not forget to salute Malam Adamu Aliyu and Malam Garba on this occasion. More so, these two have military blood in their flesh. May Allah grant the 13th Etsu Nupe Yahaya long life, good health, peace and prosperity, amin.

Bagadozhi!

