‘Arrest’: Kizz Daniel Opens up on what happened in Ivory Coast

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has reacted to news of his arrest in Ivory Coast for not performing at a show after collecting money.

The Nigerian singer, who had a similar issue in Tanzania last year, said despite that his agent signed a contract with a clause of “no money, no performance” with the client, he travelled to perform without getting paid.

Kizz Daniel disclosed this in a statement shared on his Instagram page, adding that the organisers of the show made excuses of “bank transer delay”.

He, however, said without receiving his performance fee when he arrived at the West African country, his team was attacked backstage, which made him to stop.

He wrote, “The agent signed my contract which states “no money no performance”

“I agreed to fly in regardless, after so many appeal and of cuz excuses on bank transfer delay with the promise of receiving the money upon arrival in Abidjan

“Till now no payment, not even the alleged amount mentioned I still chose to support CAF and went ahead to the venue to perform without payment, but unfortunately my 3 min performance slot was up.

“My team were assaulted back stage and i decided to take my leave

“I am not arrested by CAF OR DETAINED WHATSOEVER .I AM FINE AND HEADING TO LONDON FOR MY SHOW NOV 12, OVO ARENA, WEMBLEY.”

