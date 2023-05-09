…Arrest 3 transformer vandals, recover arms in Enugu

The police in Enugu State have arrested three transformer vandals and recovered firearms and ammunition from fleeing armed robbery suspects in Enugu metropolis. This was…

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe said that police operatives on Saturday at about 1am recovered a locally fabricated cut-to-size gun loaded with one live cartridge abandoned by escaping armed robbery suspects at New Artisan, Enugu.

He said that the feat was achieved by police operatives, with assistance from the Neighborhood Watch Group after criminal elements were sighted in the area.