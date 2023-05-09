Police arrest 10 suspects over cultists’ clashes in Ogun

Police Command in Ogun State has arrested 10 suspects following a supremacy battle between two groups of cultists in Sagamu community. At least three…

At least three persons were killed between Tuesday and Saturday last week when the cultists turned the community to a battle ground by shooting one another.

On Monday, the police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told newsmen in Abeokuta that ten suspected members of dreaded Eiye confraternity who have been terrorizing Sagamu and its environs have been arrested.

The suspects, according to him, are Adekoya Adesina, Ayinde Olumide, Adebayo Jamiu, Ajayi Temitope, Taiwo Olatunji, Oladapo Ayeye, Johnson Adeyemi, Tunde Banjo, Gbenga Morufu and Tunde Adenuga.

Oyeyemi said they were arrested following information received by men of anti-cultists section that a group of cultists were converging at different locations in Odogbolu in order to unleash terror in Sagamu in continuation of the supremacy battle going on in the area.

He said said the anti-cultism team arrested the ten suspects after a cross fire, adding that one of the officers, SP Morakinyo Adejumo, was injured during the attacks.