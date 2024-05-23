Army dismisses 6 soldiers, sanctions 2 others

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, on Thursday, dismissed and jailed six of its personnel, and sanctioned two others for committing…

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, on Thursday, dismissed and jailed six of its personnel, and sanctioned two others for committing various offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that soldiers were dismissed and sanctioned accordingly by the General Court Martial of the division.

Delivering the judgement, the President of the court-martial, Brig.-Gen. Liafis Bello, said that the soldiers were sanctioned having found guilty of committing offences such as theft, selling of arms, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and cheating of civilians, among others.

He added that the court was conveyed in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Armed Forces Act (Rules of Procedure) 1972, and other extant laws.

He explained that the court found the convicted soldiers guilty of the offences having diligently considered all the allegations brought before it against the accused.

”Recall that on Feb 17, this court was conveyed by Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding this division.

” Court-martial in the Nigerian Army is a routine duty aimed at ensuring strict compliance with the dictates of the military justice system.

”Since then the court has been working and today it has delivered judgement on eight cases.

”Those jailed and dismissed personnel have committed offenses considered to be inconsistent with service discipline, as well against the laws of Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that the six dismissed personnel, largely from the ranks of corporals and sergeants, were also demoted to the rank of private soldiers.

He added that the principle of natural justice, equity and fairness was also followed in considering the cases. (NAN)