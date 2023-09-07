Speak-A-Thon: Nigerian Graduate targets Guinness World Record With 120 Hours Marathon Speech

A Post-graduate student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo state, Christopher Olusa, says he is set to break the Guinness World…

A Post-graduate student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo state, Christopher Olusa, says he is set to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the Longest Speech Marathon by speaking for 120 hours.

Olusa, who said he is being motivated by the unwavering commitment to inspire positive change in society, added that he wants to break the record of 90 hours and 2 minutes by individual, which was last set in 2018 in Nepal by Ananta Ram KC.

Amanta started at 6:15 am on August 27 and finished at 12:17 am on August 31, 2018.

The record holder had maintained a silence for almost seven days before starting the attempt as part of his preparation for the speech-a-thon attempt.

However, Olusa’s attempt is a 5-day word-to-word record event that will kick off by September 11, 2023, at Dejavu Hotel in Akure.

Olusa, who spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Akure, said he has already gotten approval from the GWR to break the existing record from current holder, Mr Ram.

“Today, I am overjoyed to announce that our unwavering dedication has borne fruit, as Guinness World Records has granted us their esteemed approval for what promises to be an unprecedented feat.

“Our speech marathon is not just another event; it is a testament to human determination and the unyielding power of words. Over the course of five days, we will embark on a journey of enlightenment, as I read speeches from inspirational figures spanning the annals of history,” Olusa said.

While stressing that he is determined to continue with his advocacy using words to solve solutions, Olusa said he is prepared to draw inspiration from both past and present leaders to break and achieve success in the new fit.

He explained how he had undergone a series of physical mock trials at a stretch before attempting to break the speak-a-thon record.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...