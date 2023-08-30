Army Commander asks Disloyal soldiers to leave as coup spreads across Africa

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, on Wednesday asked soldiers to be loyal to President Bola…

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, on Wednesday asked soldiers to be loyal to President Bola Tinubu and the constituted authority, at all times.

Usman said this while addressing soldiers at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The GOC told them to be professional and exhibit total loyalty beginning with the President down to the top echelon of the Armed Forces.

His comment comes amid the military coup spreading across African nations with Gabon being the latest, on Wednesday.

Usman, flanked by the Brigadier General, Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu, the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, warned that Nigerian Armed Forces would not condone disloyalty.

He admitted that there are some challenges, but they are not peculiar to the Brigade Command.

“While we are looking at the challenges and how to solve them, you have to be disciplined soldiers, you have to be loyal soldiers.

“When I mean loyalty, your loyalty must start with the Commander in chief of the Armed Forces who is the President. That’s first, and then down the ladder. Loyalty to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, down to your Brigade Commander.

“You have to be loyal. There is no room for soldiers that are not loyal to the constituted authority, no. If you are not going to be loyal, then, leave, go and do other work. But the Armed Forces cannot stand it if you are not loyal.

“Discipline, loyalty and top professionalism. We are bearing arms so that other people can sleep well and go about their normal activities. You also have to be hardworking. If you go on any course, make sure you do your best and be among the best. Once you have all these, you will grow in this job,” he said.

The GOC commissioned Quarter Guard project at the Barrack.

He also visited the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who pledged to always support the GOC and the Nigeria army.

He noted that Nigeria won’t be a safe place if there were no soldiers in the country.

