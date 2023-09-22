Army busts illegal gun factory, recovers weapons

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. This was disclosed in…

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Nigerian Army via their official X (HQNigerianArmy) handle yesterday.

The discovery was reported to have followed a week-long intelligence operation that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John, who has been on the wanted list of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

The suspect, who confessed to the crime, according to the X handle, led the troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another miscreant identified as Monday Dunia, who confessed to have been in the business for more than five years fuelling the crisis in Kaduna and neighbouring Plateau State.

“A thorough search of the factory and follow up operations led to the recovery of different weapons including pistols, locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, military grade AK 47 rifles, revolvers, and a submachine gun amongst others,” said the statement.

The statement added that the major kingpin is still on the run but would soon be apprehended.

Like this: Like Loading...