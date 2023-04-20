Proceed on retirement, FG orders Immigration CG

The Federal Government has ordered the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Isah Jere, to proceed on retirement. In a letter from the Civil…

The Federal Government has ordered the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Isah Jere, to proceed on retirement.

In a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, dated 17th of April 2023, and addressed to the NIS boss, the government directed him to hand over to the most senior officer, Deputy Comptroller-General, on or before April 24 pending President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of a substantive CG.

The letter was signed by Obasi Edozie Edmund, the acting secretary of the Board.

Jere had been alleged to be seeking another extension to his stay in the Service having had his retirement extended for a year.

Some officers of the Service had threatened a protest should the government extend Jere’s tenure again.