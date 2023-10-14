No casualty at Ijora fire incident – Lagos

Lagos State Government has dispelled the widespread misinformation about casualties from the Thursday fire incident at Ijora area of the state. The Commissioner for information…

Lagos State Government has dispelled the widespread misinformation about casualties from the Thursday fire incident at Ijora area of the state.

The Commissioner for information and Strategy announced yesterday that there was zero death in the fire accident, which occurred at Orile/Ijora bridge inward Apapa on Wednesday night.

Eleven vehicles were razed by the fire, which broke out when a truck laden with fuel rolled back while climbing the bridge and hitting another truck in the process. The collision resulted in the huge balls of fire that engulfed the scene.

Omotoso told reporters during the visit of some state cabinet members who visited the scene on Friday afternoon, that there was no truth in the reports making the rounds that some lives were lost in the fire incident, adding that such reports were social media fake news. He urged people to stop posting misleading videos.

