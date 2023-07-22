APPLY: 2023 BUA Foods Graduate Trainee Programme

Applications are currently being received at BUA Foods for Graduate Technical Trainee Program (GTTP) 2023....

BUA Foods, a leading Food and Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, is currently receiving applications for Graduate Technical Trainee Program (GTTP) 2023.

The company is looking for young, exceptional, and results-driven candidates to participate in the programme.

Upon successful completion of the training, successful applicants will have the opportunity to work at any of the company’s locations across Nigeria.

Requirements

Candidates should Possess a minimum of a second class lower division (2:2) – B.Sc / B.Eng or a lower credit – HND in any of the following Science, Engineering, and Technological fields.

Available positions

Chemical Engineering Electrical Electronics Engineering Food Science Technology Microbiology Mechanical & Production Engineering Mechatronics Automation Engineering Industrial Chemistry

NYSC

Applicant must have Completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program or hold an exemption letter.

Age

Age not exceeding 30 years.

Work experience

No more than 2 years.

Application Closing Date for BUA Foods Graduate Trainee Program: 24th July 2023.

Interested candidates can apply here.

