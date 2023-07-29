Appeal Court president sets up education hall in memory of late son

The president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has commissioned a multipurpose hall and education foundation in memory of his late son,…

The president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has commissioned a multipurpose hall and education foundation in memory of his late son, Prince Paeke Shepna’an Dogban in Plateau State.

The hall, which is located in Ngoottuguut village in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, was in honour of Prince Paeke, and an employee of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), who died in his sleep in the early hours of July 23, 2022, aged 39.

According to a statement by the media unit of the court, Justice Dongban-Mensem, who doubles as the founder of Pa William Mensem Schools and Scholarship Foundation (PAWMESFO), said the decision to establish the multipurpose hall was to bring free quality education closer to the community through the establishment of a modern educational facility that will illuminate their future.

While commissioning the multipurpose hall, Paeke’s boss, the director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, lauded the lifestyle and ethical behaviour of the late Prince Dongban.

On his part, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who spoke on behalf of himself and Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, who was present at the memorial mass but left for other engagements, said Paeke lived a sacrificial life worthy of emulation.

