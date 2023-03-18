APC wins El-Rufai’s polling unit 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won at Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s polling unit in the ongoing governorship and State Assembly Elections in the state. At polling…

At polling Unit 024 where the governor voted, APC’s Uba Sani polled 257 votes against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Isa Ashiru who scored 81 votes.

The Presiding Officer, Haruna Shafiu who announced the result said NNPP got 2 votes, ADP 3 votes while PRP scored 4 votes.

He also said 8 invalid votes were recorded at the polling unit.

Similarly, APC won at a polling unit close to that of the governor. While the ruling party polled 146 votes, PDP got 61 votes.

Presiding Officer, Maryam Abubakar, who announced the results, said Labour Party had 3 votes while NNPP got 2 votes, PRP 4 votes.

She said 3 invalid votes were recorded.