APC will bounce back in Kano — Barau

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party in the state to be united.

He spoke yesterday while hosting local government vice chairmen under the umbrella of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen (ALGOVC), Kano State Chapter, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Barau said with prayers and unity, the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to the APC.

Daily Trust reports that the APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship election conducted on March 18 in Kano State at the Election Petition Tribunal.

“We are hopeful and praying that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us. Everything is in God’s hands. Let us be united and work together. By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time; we will bounce back in Kano State.

“As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us. We should be united and work together in the interest of our party,” Barau said in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir.

He pledged to continue to work with the local government vice chairmen to improve the standard of living of the people at the grassroots.

Earlier, the chairman of the association, Alhaji Yakubu Musa Naira, said they were at the National Assembly to congratulate Senator Barau on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.

