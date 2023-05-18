APC has vested interest in weak Labour Party – Obi’s campaign DG

Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring a faction leader of…

Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring a faction leader of the party, Alhaji Bashiru Lamidi Apapa, to stabilize the party.

Akin Osuntokun made the allegation during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Tuesday, adding that the ruling party had vested interest in “weak Labour Party.”

Osuntokun said Apapa is obsessed with recognition.

He said, “When I was sitting, he led his gang of people to tell me he wants to sit where I was sitting.

“What is their interest in this? They have nuisance value and unfortunately, they were obliged by one of the judges.

“You can extrapolate from the conduct that they are sponsored. What they say is not in the interest of the party. If they support Peter Obi and his presidential ambition, why should they be creating problems for that sort of person?

“Maybe he is being sponsored by the APC because they have a vested interest in the weak Labour Party. A man of his age deliberately wants to create a nuisance everywhere he goes.”