APC tackles Tambuwal over renaming of educational institutions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has chided Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for renaming some educational institutions in the state.

Daily Trust reported that Tambuwal had renamed some higher institutions in the state, including the Sokoto State University Teaching hospital, which was yet to be completed.

The governor named the hospital after Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar while the Shehu Shagari College of Education was renamed after Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki.

Other institutions renamed include the Sokoto State University which was named after the younger brother of Sheikh Usman Bin Fodiyo, Abdullahi Fodiyo among others.

While speaking to journalists yesterday, chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq Achida, described the governor’s action as a calculated attempt to create confusion in the state, saying, “Every right thinking person knows what the governor did was wrong. His motive was to create confusion and problems for the incoming government but he would not succeed.”

Achida said apart from the teaching hospital which is still under construction, the rest of the institutions were built by his predecessors.

On whether their government would review the names, he said “only the incoming governor can decide that.