APC supporters lament marginalisation of N/Central

Some APC supporters have rejected the party’s zoning arrangement for leadership positions in the coming 10th National Assembly, lamenting that the template is skewed against the North Central.

In a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the South West Coordinator of the Coalition of APC Geopolitical Zones Support Groups, Engr Abdulakeem Ifeshile, said the zoning arrangement undermined the principles of equity, fairness, and justice that were essential for the stability and progress of the country.

Ifeshile said despite the North Central’s contribution to the party’s success in the last presidential election, it was unfortunate that the zone had been overlooked.