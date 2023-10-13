APC postpones Bayelsa gov’ship campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Bayelsa State governorship election campaign flag-off earlier slated for Saturday. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Bayelsa State governorship election campaign flag-off earlier slated for Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 for the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

The party, which has flagged-off its campaign in Kogi and Imo States, had fixed this Saturday for its campaign in Bayelsa.

But the APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, a lawyer, in a statement on Friday night announced the postponement, saying a new date would be announced in due course.

The statement reads in part, “APC announces the postponement of the Bayelsa State governorship campaign flag-off scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

The party, however, failed to state the reason for the postponement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...