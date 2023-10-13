✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
APC postpones Bayelsa gov’ship campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Bayelsa State governorship election campaign flag-off earlier slated for Saturday. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the Bayelsa State governorship election campaign flag-off earlier slated for Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 for the off-season governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States.

The party, which has flagged-off its campaign in Kogi and Imo States, had fixed this Saturday for its campaign in Bayelsa.

But the APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, a lawyer, in a statement on Friday night announced the postponement, saying a new date would be announced in due course.

The statement reads in part, “APC announces the postponement of the Bayelsa State governorship campaign flag-off scheduled to be held on Saturday, 14th October, 2023 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. A new date will be communicated in due course.”

The party, however, failed to state the reason for the postponement.

