APC not IDP camp for failed politicians, Oshiomhole tells Shaibu

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has said the party is not an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp that receives politicians who have lost out in their parties.

Oshiomhole, who is representing Edo North at the National Assembly, said this in Benin, the state capital, yesterday when he paid a condolence visit on the family of the late Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri.

Recall that Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, filed a suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki at a Federal High Court in Abuja where he prayed the court to stop his principal from initiating an impeachment move against him.

He was later rumoured to be considering the possibility of defecting to the APC.

But Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State, who was responding to the alleged move by Shaibu to defect to the APC, said the party was not a rehabilitation centre for “lost out” politicians.

“To say that somebody wants to run to APC; APC is not a rehabilitation center. We, in APC, are satisfied with the way we are; we are happy in opposition. We are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out.

He said, “There is no IDP camp in APC. My advice is that those who are having challenges should learn to respect their bosses.

“I have always advised people that whoever you work with, be loyal. I was here, I was unable to support my deputy to succeed me. But my deputy never took me to court, and if there are people who profit only from crisis, they cannot have my support.

“I also do understand, regardless of what anybody will say. I come from one of the clans from my local government area, and even based on the principle of fairness, it will be nice if only my clan produces governors.

“But I know Nigeria doesn’t work that way. There are those sentiments that people feel that at the level of development, everything should go round. I pray that God is able to help us to have peace.”

He added, “I have a rare privilege of being the chief steward at Dennis Osadebay Avenue, it is my wish that this government and future government regardless of political platform govern in peace and harmony. I do not know how the court adjudicates on suspicion of impeachment.”

Earlier, Oshiomhole eulogised the “sterling qualities” of the late Edebiri, saying that he (Edebiri) took him as his son and was always running to him for advice.

Meanwhile, Shaibu has denied planning to join the APC following his rift with Governor Obaseki.

The deputy governor was responding to social media reports that he would be received in Abuja next week by the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

Shaibu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, described the rumour as handiwork of mischief makers bent of distabilising Edo State.

