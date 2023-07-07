APC non-serving senators commend Akpabio

The APC Non-Serving Senators have commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his exemplary efforts in constituting the leadership of the 10th Senate. Convener of the…

The APC Non-Serving Senators have commended Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his exemplary efforts in constituting the leadership of the 10th Senate.

Convener of the group, Sen Basheer Lado said in a statement yesterday that the strategic composition reflects a remarkable display of leadership,inclusivity, and commitment to the overall progress and welfare of our great nation.

“The APC Non- Serving Senators Group acknowledges the Senate President’s meticulous approach in assembling a leadership team that embraces the principles of unity and fairness. By including individuals from diverse backgrounds and affiliations, Senator Akpabio has reinforced the spirit of democracy within the Senate,fostering an environment where all voices are heard and reflected.

“While we acknowledge that not all aspirants may have secured deserved positions,we urge those individuals to join hands with the appointed principle officers in the spirit of unity and collaboration.

“The APC Non-Serving Senators pledges its unwavering support to the Senate President and the entire leadership of the 10th senate. We remain committed to upholding the values of our party,and we are confident that under the guidance of Senator Godswill Akpabio,the 10th senate will achieve remarkable milestones and make significant contributions towards a prosperous Nigeria.

“We call on all Nigerians to rally behind the Senate President and the entire leadership of the 10th Senate as they embark on the noble mission to serve the nation and enact impactful legislation that reflects the aspirations of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...