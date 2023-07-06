BREAKING: Kano APC asks Ganduje to shun anti-graft agency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has asked the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, not to honour the…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has asked the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, not to honour the invitation extended to him by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

While speaking on Channels TV’s Lunchtime Politics, executive chairman of the anti-graft commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, had revealed that the commission had written a letter to the former governor to appear next week so as to provide necessary information on the ongoing investigation.

But reacting, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC Chairman in Kano, and Alhaji Zakari Sarina, secretary of the party in Kano, accused the government of Kano of plotting to ridicule Ganduje.

“We have realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which is before a court of law, is part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.”

“A similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.”

The statement added that this time, the “detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North”.

The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial.

Rimingado had said if Ganduje fails to appear next week, the agency would follow what the law provides,.

“The law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things. There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful,” he had said.

