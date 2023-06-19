APC group asks Tinubu to raise task force on economy

The Patriotic and Concern Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up a presidential task force that…

The Patriotic and Concern Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to set up a presidential task force that will protect his administration against sabotage.

The Chairman of the organization, Malam Danjuma Muhammad, made the call yesterday in Abuja at a media briefing on the state of the nation.

He said that as party loyalists and supporters of the president, they felt it was important for the administration to protect its policies, programs and projects to avoid the pitfalls that led to the failure of previous democratic governments in the last 24 years.

The organisation recommended the pioneer APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former EFCC chairman, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, to be the pioneer members of the task force.

Others recommended are former Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-rufai; former Jigawa governor, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar; James Faleke, Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole, Festus Keyamo (SAN), Adams Oshiomole, and Bayo Onanuga.

