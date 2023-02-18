APC begins sale of forms for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo governorship polls

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo governorship elections slated for…

Our correspondent reports that aspirants have already started picking their forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja at the rate of N50 million.

A former governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, who obtained his forms on Friday, asked the National Working Committee (NWC) and other stakeholders of the party to pick him as the consensus candidate for the election in the state.

The Supreme Court had sacked Lyon of the APC as governor-elect of Bayelsa State in 2020, barely 24 hours to his inauguration, on the ground that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after picking his forms, Lyon, who was represented by Marlin Danier, a lawyer, said fielding him as a consensus candidate would guarantee victory for the APC in the election.

Danier, who spoke on behalf of Lyon, said, “He is the only person that can win the election for the APC in Bayelsa State as it stands now. Chief David Lyon has been tested, tried and trusted.

Similarly, the chief of staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Abdulkareem Asuku, also picked his forms to contest the Kogi governorship. He expressed optimism that he would win the race.