Apapa’s camp asked court to sack all LP lawmakers-elect – Obi’s faction raises alarm

The Labour Party (LP) has raised an alarm over an alleged attempt by a breakaway group in the party to “misguide” a Kano State High court to invalidate all the elections it won in the just concluded general elections.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, said this on Wednesday.

He said while the Presidential election Tribunal was sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, suspended National Legal Adviser and a key member of the Lamidi Apapa group, Samuel Oyelekan, clandestinely sneaked into Kano, where he in collaboration with some members of the other political parties, asked the court to invalidate all the elections won by the Labour Party.

“In particular is the National Assembly in the 36 states and FCT on the ground that LP didn’t submit register of voters to INEC.”

“Akingbade who presented himself as representing the Labour Party, did not oppose the motion, thus forcing the helpless judge to reserve judgement for tomorrow. Though, the party will appear before the court on Thursday to set aside the proceedings, we have earlier raised the alarm of the plots by the opposition parties to ensure that LP is reduced to the rubbles.

“Few weeks ago, we alerted Nigerians of plots to hijack the party and by extension, target all our cases in the tribunal. We have since produced evidences of the letters initiated by Akingbade to various tribunals asking for withdrawal of cases before them,” Ifoh said.

He asked the judiciary and all law enforcement agencies, particularly, the police, DSS, to note that Akingbade, Apapa, Abayomi Arabambi, and all those in their camp do not represent Labour Party in any capacity.

He said, “These agents have taken their hatchet job to a new level and will stop at nothing in doing their paymasters bid to truncate our case in various tribunal. Nigerians must be on alert and join forces in ensuring that all the anti Democratic forces in our midst are subdued.”