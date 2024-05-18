Anthony Joshua, Ronaldo, Neymar spotted at venue of historic Fury-Usyk fight

Anthony Joshua, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are among the celebrities who will watch the fight of the century match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.…

Fury faces Usyk in Saudi Arabia tonight, bidding to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

The two undefeated fighters had previously been respectful in their comments but tempers flared on Friday as Britain’s Fury shoved Usyk and swore angrily at the Ukrainian.

It adds extra spice to tonight’s classic encounter at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, the first undisputed heavyweight bout since 1999 with the winner taking all four major belts.

“We’re ready to rock and roll, so fireworks tomorrow night. I’m going to knock (him) spark out,” fumed Fury.

“I’m coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for. (Forget) his belts. I’m coming for his heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out!”

Earlier this week, Fury’s father John headbutted a member of Usyk’s entourage and was seen with blood streaming from a cut on his forehead.

The fighters can join the likes of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson by becoming undisputed champions, a feat not achieved since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield 25 years ago.

With four boxing sanctioning bodies, up from three, the winner will unite Fury’s WBC title with the IBF, WBA and WBO belts held by Usyk, and will be recognised as the greatest of this era.