Usyk stuns Tyson Fury, becomes undisputed heavyweight champion

Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, has defeated Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

The Ukrainian won by split decision, edging it 115-112, 113-114, 114-113 on the cards.

He won the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles. The historic encounter, which took place at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia, was watched by viewers across the globe.

Shocked by the result, Fury said he believed he won the fight and was ready for a rematch in October.

“I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few rounds but I won more of them. Make no mistake I won that fight and I’ll be back. His country is at war so people are siding with someone whose country is at war. I won that fight.”

“We go back to our families and we run it back in October. I not going to sit here and cry and make excuses,” Fury said.

On his part, Usyk thanked his family and the people of Ukraine for standing by him.

“I feel good. A lot of people prayed for me, I love you. I’m very happy. My people will be very happy I think, it’s a big win, not only for me, it’s a big win for my country, for soldiers who now defend my country.

“I think my father now is watching over me and is very happy. Dad, I love you. I can, you told me I can.”

Commenting on the match, Sky Sports Boxing analyst, Johnny Nelson, said Fury lost as a result of complacency.

“Usyk started smart, Tyson decided to showboat and say ‘I’m better than you’ rather than showing he’s better than him. Maybe at the same time it was him trying to hustle and get the better of Usyk. For the first quarter, Usyk did the right thing, then Tyson started to find the measure.

“When you see him go forward, using his power and height, his reach, that’s when he was controlling Usyk. Complacent kicked in, him thinking ‘I’m king’. Usyk was consistent from the off.”