Angry tanker drivers block NSCDC office in Rivers

Angry petroleum tanker drivers in the early hours of Wednesday blocked the entrance gate of the Olu Obasanjo road office of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The protesting tanker drivers, our reporter learnt, are demanding the release of four their trucks seized by officials of the command in August last year.

The confiscated trucks had products including PMS inside.

One of the protesting drivers, Gift Nmadu, said the trucks had genuine clearance from the PPMC depot.

“The trucks had genuine clearance from the PPMC depot and the drivers concerned showed them all the papers but they went ahead to confiscate the trucks. We are here to press home our demand that they should release the trucks,” he said.

Civil Defense spokesman, Femi Ayodele said the PMS in the truck was suspicious given the reason why it was impounded.

