Anambra demolishes shanties, criminal dens in Ogidi market

Men of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, on Tuesday, demolished shanties and illegal other structures housing hoodlums and criminals in the Ogidi International Building Materials Market in Idemili North LGA.

The hoodlums hiding in the demolished structures were said to have been terrorising residents and traders who came to do transaction in the market, and sometimes kidnapped or maimed them.

The Managing Director (MD) of OCHA, Celestine Anere, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday, said the operation was carried out to chase away all the criminals operating within Ogidi and Ogbunike axes.

