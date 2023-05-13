Anambra APC sets up disciplinary committee over anti-party activities

Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a disciplinary committee to try those involved in anti party activities in the 2023…

Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a disciplinary committee to try those involved in anti party activities in the 2023 general elections.

The state party chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, gave the hint at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Awka, Anambra state capital, on Saturday.

Ejidike said some party stakeholders and leaders betrayed APC in the state, thus leading to the poor outing of the party in the state.

He said the party could not move forward without discipline, noting that it would do everything possible to instill discipline among members irrespective of positions.

“It is common knowledge that most of our stakeholders and members lack the required commitment and sincerity that is a characteristic of good party men and women. This adversely affected our party here in Anambra. Some of our leaders are culpable in this regard. These unfortunate actions of some of these leaders and stakeholders have entrenched party disloyalty and indiscipline in our chapter.

“The bad example set by these disloyal leaders implicitly affect the psyche, actions and activities of most party members, hence entrenching anti party feelings and sentiment . This is the singular reason the party hasn’t make any substantial impacted in the state,” he said.

He also lamented that APC in the state was not consulted in federal appointments.

He said that most of those appointed by the federal government had shown no commitment to the party growth and development in Anambra.